Passive Equity Assets in China Exceed Active Ones for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market has reached a major milestone as shares managed by passive funds overtook the size of those under actively-managed peers, reflecting a long-term shift in investor preference that was boosted by a stimulus-driven rally.

The total value of onshore stocks held by passive funds including exchange-traded products swelled to 3.16 trillion yuan ($443 billion) at the end of the third quarter, according to figures compiled by Minsheng Securities Co. The tally has edged past that of active mutual funds, whose mainland equities under management ticked up to 2.84 trillion yuan, for the first time ever.

The reversal is a culmination of a years-long rise in passive investment, as investors frustrated with stock losses shunned professional fund managers. Equities continued to slump in the third quarter before a stimulus blitz triggered a dramatic rebound in late September, which likely spurred an influx into ETFs from retail investors.

Meanwhile, active products have faced redemption pressure as investors took advantage of narrowing losses to trim holdings, according to Minsheng analysts including Mou Yiling. Total active fund redemptions in the third quarter reached 139 billion units, compared to 89 billion units in the previous period, according to a separate estimate by Huachuang Securities.

Active funds have seen their assets steadily shrink since a late-2021 peak. In contrast, inflows into ETFs have surged this year, thanks partly to the so-called national team snapping up shares to buffer downside pressure. State-backed investors were particularly active during the February rout and a key political meeting in July. The more recent inflows were likely driven by retail investors using ETFs as a handy and inexpensive tool to trade the rally.

