Chinese EV Stocks Jump as Government Expected to Boost Purchases

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle stocks rallied in Hong Kong after state media reported on government measures to support the sector’s development.

Central-government agencies will increase purchases of new-energy vehicles, state media Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday, citing a government guideline dated Sept. 27 that said EVs should be no less than 30% of new vehicles purchased annually in principle. It also recommended measures like construction of charging infrastructure to make EV usage easier.

NIO Inc jumped as much as 13% in Hong Kong and was the top performer on the MSCI China Index. Xpeng Inc. rose as much as 8%, and Li Auto Inc gained more than 2%. Sector leader BYD Co. advanced up to 1.8% ahead of its third-quarter earnings release Wednesday.

