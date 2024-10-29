Finnish Leader Raises ‘Russian Aggression’ With China’s Xi

(Bloomberg) -- Finnish President Alexander Stubb raised “Russian aggression” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a rare instance of Beijing coming under public pressure for its support of Moscow.

“Right now we are very much in a situation whereby Russian aggression has violated international law,” Stubb said in brief remarks before he and Xi entered private talks Tuesday in Beijing. “I look forward to discussing peaceful solutions on that path.”

In the private discussions, Xi reiterated China was willing to work with relevant parties to promote a peaceful resolution of the “crisis,” state broadcaster China Central Television reported later.

Stubb is on an official trip to China until Thursday, the first state visit by a Finnish leader since 2019. In July, Stubb called on Xi to help end the war in Ukraine, saying that Russia’s dependence on China means that Xi could solve the crisis with one phone call.

Xi has sought to portray China as a neutral actor in the war. His government has blamed the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for instigating the conflict, while Washington and NATO leaders have accused Beijing of enabling Russian aggression with economic and technology support.

Finland joined NATO last year, completing a tumultuous process of accession sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that upended the European security landscape. The Nordic country has provided Kyiv with military support including air defense and heavy ammunition.

Xi has worked to maintain close bilateral ties with Russia, seeing Moscow as a partner in its push to challenge the Western-led world order. Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month in the Russian city of Kazan, where he said the “deep friendship” between their countries won’t change amid the “chaos” in the world.

Xi last visited Finland in 2017 on a stopover to the US, ahead of his first meeting with then US President Donald Trump. At the time, Xi and his Finnish counterpart former President Sauli Niinisto vowed to deepen economic cooperation and their officials signed agreement on panda conservation.

Finland received a pair of pandas the next year marking its diplomatic and trade ties with the Asian nation. But the Ahtari Zoo in central Finland said it will return the bears this year, ahead of a 15-year term, over the costs of upkeep.

Also Tuesday, CCTV said Beijing was easing visa rules for Finnish people entering the country. It also cited Xi as saying that the China welcomed more Finnish people to do business and travel his his nation.

--With assistance from James Mayger, Philip Glamann, Olivia Tam and Foster Wong.

