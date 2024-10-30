Caterpillar Misses Estimates on Weakening Construction

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. posted a third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ expectations as the machinery producer grappled with weakening demand in construction around the world.

The US maker of iconic yellow industrial machines reported adjusted per-share earnings of $5.17 on Wednesday, missing the $5.34 average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Caterpillar is viewed as a bellwether for the economy, with its heavy equipment deployed at construction sites, mining operations and energy projects across the globe.

Caterpillar shares fell as much as 6.3% during premarket trading in New York.

Earnings by the Irving, Texas-based company, one of the world’s biggest producers of heavy machinery, come amid uncertainty around the November election in the US, the company’s largest market, as well as growth concerns in China.

Muted economic conditions in industrial sectors through the third quarter provided little positive momentum outside aerospace, data center expansion and electrification, according to analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Shares of the company had risen more than 30% this year before Wednesday’s move, on pace for the biggest annual gain since 2017, with investors eyeing a potential China recovery and more policy certainty in the US following the outcome of the presidential election, which could give way to new investments in industrial projects.

(Adds premarket shares in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.