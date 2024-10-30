China, India Withdraw Troops From Leftover Border Friction Areas

(Bloomberg) -- China and India have pulled back troops from the remaining two friction points on the disputed Himalayan border, ending a four-year stalemate that soured relations between the neighbors.

Coordinated patrolling of the border outpost with limited number of troops from each side will start after military commanders decide on the modalities, a senior Indian official said, asking not to be named as the discussions are private.

Troops from both sides will exchange sweets tomorrow on the occasion of Diwali — the Indian festival of lights — a long-standing tradition and a measure to build confidence, the person said. The gesture was suspended for the last four years since the border dispute began.

The nuclear-armed neighbors, who share a 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) unmarked border, had moved thousand of soldiers, missiles and fighter jets closer to the border after a skirmish left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers dead in June 2020.

China’s Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi held their first delegation level bilateral meeting after five years on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 23 following the agreement to disengage two days earlier.

A spokesman for the Indian Army didn’t comment. Chinese and Indian troops “are implementing the resolutions in an orderly way,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

