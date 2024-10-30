China Life Profit Jumps as Market Rally Lifts Investment Returns

A China Life Insurance Co. branch in Beijing, China, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The company is scheduled to release earnings results on Aug. 23.

(Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co. said profit surged 174% in the first nine months of the year as a rally in the nation’s stock market bolstered investment returns.

Net income rose to 104.5 billion yuan ($14.7 billion) this year through Sept. 30, from a revised 38.2 billion yuan a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Wednesday. The increase quickened from an 11% gain in the first half.

A 17% jump in the benchmark CSI 300 Index boosted Chinese insurers’ investment returns during the period, offsetting the impact of lower bond yields. China Life’s profit is set for a record high this year as it benefits from higher exposure to equities, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam.

