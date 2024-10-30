EU Set to Send Envoys to China to Explore EV Tariff Alternative

The production line at the Volkswagen Anhui Automotive Co. factory in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Volkswagen AG warned of a difficult year ahead as the German carmaker expects to fall further behind in its key market China, where a bruising price war is hurting returns. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has decided to send officials to Beijing to hold more talks aimed at finding an alternative to tariffs on electric vehicles from China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Agreeing to accept China’s invitation to travel to Beijing suggests there is some momentum in the negotiations, the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. They cautioned, however, that a deal to replace the levies, which came into force on Wednesday, remains complicated. The people said plans were still being finalized and need to be coordinated with Beijing.

