China’s Central Bank Injects $70 Billion With New Liquidity Tool

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank injected $70 billion worth of cash into money markets this month via a newly established policy tool to ease liquidity stresses in the fragile economy.

The People’s Bank of China conducted 500 billion yuan of ‘outright reverse repurchase agreements’ in October in order to safeguard reasonably amble liquidity in the banking system, it said in a statement Thursday. The agreements are for six months, the bank said.

This is the first time it has disclosed its use of this new tool which was only unveiled earlier this week. The program allows the PBOC to buy a range of securities from primary dealers for a maximum of one year. Eligible securities include sovereign bonds, local government notes and corporate debt. The tool helps fill a gap in the central bank’s toolkit for injecting liquidity that has a longer-term than the existing seven-day reverse repo.

The PBOC also bought a net 200 billion yuan of sovereign bonds from the open market in October, it said in a separate statement. The central bank has been revamping its policy framework with changes including the new reverse repo tool and a new program to buy and sell government bonds regularly. This shift could allow it to operate more like global peers and influence market borrowing costs more effectively.

