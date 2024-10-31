Stocks Fall on Tech Results Ahead of US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were set to slip after US stocks dropped on lackluster tech results. A rally in Treasuries favored the long end of the curve ahead of US jobs data due later Friday.

Equity futures for Japan and Australia fell, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies declined for a third straight day on Thursday. The S&P 500 lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.4% Thursday, their worst sessions since early September.

Declines for US equities reflected investor unease over tech giants, including Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc. Apple Inc. shares were slightly weaker in post-market trading after reporting weaker-than-anticipated sales in China. Amazon.com Inc. and Intel Corp. bucked the trend, rising in after-hours trade on optimistic outlooks.

“It makes some sense to trim some from those names that have worked so well over the past 12-18 months and look for AI laggards as well as other tech themes like cybersecurity, robotics and automation,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer, Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

Gains for US government debt on Thursday did little to reverse the heavy selling of the past few weeks that left October as the worst month for Treasuries in two years. Those losses reflected a rethink on US interest rates given signs of resilience in the economy. The lower Treasury yields on Thursday weakened an index of dollar strength.

Weekly US jobless claims fell more than expected, according to figures released Thursday, indicating a robust employment market, and less reason for the Federal Reserve to cut rates. Friday’s nonfarm payroll figures are expected to show 100,000 jobs added to the US economy in October.

Back in Asia, the yen was steady Friday after climbing as much as 1% against the greenback Thursday. The gains followed comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda that currency markets have had a major impact on the economy, pointing to another potential rate hike in coming months.

Elsewhere, China’s residential property sales rose in October, the first on-year increase of 2024. The moves came after authorities unleashed their strongest package of measures, including cutting borrowing costs on existing mortgages, relaxing buying curbs in big cities and easing downpayment requirements.

Data set for release in Asia Friday includes China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Indonesian inflation and Hong Kong retail sales.

The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation posted its biggest monthly gain since April, bolstering the case for a slower pace of interest-rate cuts. The central bank is widely expected to authorize a second reduction at the conclusion of its Nov. 6-7 policy meeting following an initial cut in September.

The data offer mixed news for voters seeking to get a sense of where the economy stands heading into the Nov. 5 election, with consumers continuing to spend despite a high cost of living, which has played a key role in the presidential campaigns.

“With the Fed’s attention rotating more toward the full-employment aspect of its dual mandate, we think the steady annual core inflation measure won’t sway the Fed from its rate-cutting path,” Bloomberg economists Stuart Paul and Estelle Ou write in a note.

In Commodities, oil surged on a report Iran is planning a fresh attack on Israel. Gold retreated as some investors booked profit after the metal’s rally to a fresh record.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

US employment, ISM manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0883

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.10 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1228 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6581

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $70,187.29

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,508.39

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $70.50 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

