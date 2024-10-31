UK’s Reeves Seeks to Reassure Markets After Post-Budget Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves sought to reassure the financial markets after her budget on Wednesday triggered a selloff in UK bonds, saying that the “number one commitment” of the Labour government is “economic and fiscal stability.”

“We have more headroom than the previous government left us, and that is important,” Reeves said Thursday in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We have now put our public finances on a stable and a solid trajectory.” She also pointed to an endorsement of her plans issued Wednesday by the International Monetary Fund.

The negative market reaction has come as traders digested the scale of the borrowing implied by Reeves’ budget on Wednesday. The chancellor’s package of measures included a £70 billion annual increase in public spending and an extra £100 billion of expenditure on capital projects. Official projections imply around an extra £142 billion of borrowing will be needed over the next five years. With many investors considering it an inflationary budget, markets are now pricing in higher interest rates from the Bank of England for longer.

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.