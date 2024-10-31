Vietnam Gives Blogger Jail Term for Anti-State Content: Media

(Bloomberg) -- The Hanoi People’s Court sentenced blogger Duong Van Thai to 12 years in prison after convicting him of disseminating anti-party and anti-state content, VietnamPlus news website reported, citing information from the court.

Thai was charged with posting articles on social media accounts that defamed the government, and allegedly tried to incite people to participate in disruptive activities, according to the news website of Ha Tinh province.

Thai was arrested April 14, 2023 for allegedly entering Vietnam illegally without identification papers, according to a statement on the website of the Ha Tinh provincial police.

A representative for Thai was not immediately available.

After completing his sentence, Thai will be under mandatory supervision for three years, VietnamPlus reported.

