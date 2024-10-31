Yen Stays in Tight Range vs Dollar After BOJ Holds Pat on Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The yen fluctuated in a tight range against the dollar after a widely expected decision by the Bank of Japan to stand pat on interest rates kept traders guessing on when the huge rate gap with other countries will narrow.

Strategists said before the BOJ meeting that elevated uncertainty from domestic and US politics would likely prevent a rate hike this month. Rising US yields, Federal Reserve caution over further rate cuts, and the looming US presidential election have weighed on the yen, which is heading for its worst month since 2016.

Japan’s currency was up 0.1% to 153.32 versus the dollar as of 11:52 a.m. in Tokyo.

The currency slid to its lowest level since July on Monday after Japan’s ruling coalition lost its majority, extending four weeks of losses. That prompted warnings from Japanese authorities, with Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato saying on Tuesday that the yen has weakened significantly after Japan’s election, and that the government will watch FX moves with a heightened sense of urgency.

A key focus for yen watchers will be whether BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will give any hints about the next rate hike at his press conference on Thursday afternoon. The central bank may face increased pressure to raise rates sooner rather than earlier should yen weakness continue.

