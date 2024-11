An advertisement for Manulife Financial Corp. at a pier for the Star Ferry in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Hong Kong is seeing an influx of professionals from mainland China’s finance and tech sectors who are disillusioned with their career and salary prospects across the border. Many are trying to make a living and stay in the city by peddling insurance products, giving a boost to a once-sleepy industry.

(Bloomberg) -- A ferry crashed into Hong Kong’s Central Pier while docking on Friday, injuring dozens of passengers.

Thirty-four males, aged 27 to 74, were taken to three hospitals across the city — Queen Mary, Ruttonjee and Eastern hospitals — police said.

The Tsui Wah Ferry Service vessel was carrying 110 passengers and staff when it lost control as it was berthing in Central Pier. The Marine Department said it was investigating the matter.

