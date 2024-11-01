Japan’s Potential Kingmaker Says BOJ Shouldn’t Hike Before March

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan shouldn’t raise interest rates again before March next year, according to Yuichiro Tamaki, a key potential ally for Japan’s weakened government.

The central bank needs to closely examine the results of next year’s wage deal results before moving on policy again, Tamaki told Bloomberg in an interview Friday.

“Until we achieve nominal wage growth 2% above inflation, we should continue with monetary easing and proactive fiscal spending,” Tamaki said. “We are still in a very important phase, trying to get out of the 30 years of deflation, so we want to make that our top priority first. We will avoid any increase in the burden on people.”

The initial results of annual wage negotiations usually come out in early March. The outcome this year was a major factor behind the BOJ’s historic move to end its negative rate and scrap its stimulus program.

The DPP leader added that the BOJ shouldn’t compile policy with the intention of affecting foreign exchange rates. The bank’s decision to raise rates in July has been criticized by some observers as a response to renewed weakness in the yen.

Tamaki’s party is in the middle of policy negotiation with the ruling coalition, which suffered a crushing loss in Sunday’s election, leaving Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba looking for allies to shore up his government.

While the DPP chief has repeatedly said he won’t join a coalition with Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party, he has said he’s willing to cooperate with the party if they can agree on policies.

Tamaki’s top priority is to raise the ceiling on tax-free incomes to help part-time workers, which the finance ministry says will cost ¥7 trillion ($46 billion) to ¥8 trillion yen in lost tax revenue, an amount equivalent to more than 10% of annual tax receipts.

Tamaki estimates the cost will be much lower, around ¥4 trillion to ¥5 trillion, most of which he says would be offset by higher consumption prompted by the change.

Tamaki made it clear his priority is to boost people’s take-home incomes via tax cuts and reducing their burden on social programs, which will cause spending to improve and boost tax revenue for the government.

Until nominal wages grow at a pace of around 4%, monetary policy should stay in place and fiscal measures should be expansionary, putting a hold on long-term issues like fiscal consolidation, Tamaki said.

Next year the central bank should examine not only results of wage hikes from major companies, but also how small ones fair when they release results later, Tamaki said.

The DPP won 28 seats in the lower house in Sunday’s national election. Those seats are now pivotal in the national balance of power after the LDP and its coalition partner won only 215 seats, below the 233 needed for a majority and a stable government. The DPP’s policy stance is most closely aligned to the LDP of all the opposition parties.

--With assistance from Yuki Hagiwara and Alastair Gale.

(Adds more comments from interview)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.