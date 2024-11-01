Nomura Profit Beats Estimates as Outlook Clouded by Scandals

Signage for Nomura Securities Co., a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc., displayed on a glass door at one of the company's branches in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Nomura is scheduled to announce its second-quarter earnings figures on Nov. 1. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s profit rose more than analysts expected last quarter, buoyed by strong results across its businesses including wealth management, trading and investment banking.

Net income more than doubled from a year earlier to ¥98.4 billion ($645 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, Japan’s largest brokerage said in a statement Friday. That exceeded the ¥63 billion average of four analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Nomura’s earnings have been on a recovery path that is now in doubt after revelations of market manipulation came to light in late September. Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda agreed to take a pay cut for the incident, which prompted some clients to take their bond trading and underwriting business elsewhere. Nomura’s reputation may take a further hit following reports this week that a former employee was arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder of elderly clients.

