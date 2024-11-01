NYC Mayor Adams Gets April 21 Trial Date in US Corruption Case

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Adams was charged by federal authorities with accepting improper benefits, including luxury travel from wealthy Turkish businesspeople when he was Brooklyn Borough President, and secretly accepting illegal contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign.

(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams is set to stand trial in his federal corruption case on April 21, in the midst of his re-election campaign.

The date was set by the judge at a hearing Friday in Manhattan at which he heard arguments over the mayor’s request to dismiss a bribery charge.

The bribery count “does not state a federal offense and therefore should be dismissed,” John Bash, a lawyer for Adams, argued. Bash said the alleged exchange of favors on which the count is based isn’t sufficiently specific to satisfy the law. He said Adams, who was Brooklyn borough president at the time the alleged bribery began, didn’t have the official authority to block a fire inspection — half of the quid pro quo that prosecutors claim for the charge.

The bribery count is one of five in an indictment that charges Adams with illegally accepting benefits from foreign citizens in exchange for favors. The mayor, who has pleaded not guilty, appeared in court Friday in a dark gray suit, quiet and serious. As the hearing neared its end, US District Judge Dale Ho said he would rule on Adams’ dismissal request “shortly.”

Impact of a Dismissal

A decision throwing out the bribery charge would reduce the legal territory Adams has to cover in his defense and help him argue to New York voters that the case is flawed, as he tries to hang on to his job and run again next year.

A ruling in his favor would eliminate the bribery claims but leave serious allegations in place, including soliciting and accepting illegal campaign contributions from foreign citizens and straw donors for his 2021 campaign, as well as defrauding the city out of matching funds.

In court, prosecutor Hagan Scotten argued that no bribery charges have ever been thrown out on a motion to dismiss a charge based on the Supreme Court’s McDonnell ruling.

In the landmark 2016 case, the high court overturned the conviction of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, who was found to have used his office to market dietary supplements in exchange for cash, vacations and shopping sprees. The court ruled that the bribery statute is limited to “a very narrow set of actions” by elected officials — not including using their influence to get other officials to do something.

On Friday, the judge pressed Scotten on that point, asking if he was saying this would be “the first court in the country to grant a motion to dismiss under McDonnell.”

“Yes, your honor,” the prosecutor replied.

