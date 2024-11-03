Dollar Weakens as US Polls Signal No Clear Leader: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar weakened as the latest raft of US presidential election polling data showed no clear advantage between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Asian stocks were primed for a muted open.

The greenback fell against the yen, pound, euro, Mexican peso, Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar in early trading, after strengthening Friday as Treasury yields climbed. Australian and New Zealand bond yields were little changed early Monday.

The weakening of the greenback was a sign to some that investors may be walking back confidence in a victory for Donald Trump. One element of the so-called Trump trade favors higher Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar.

“To the extent there was something to the ‘Trump trade’ last week, it is beating a bit of a retreat this morning,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney.

Equity futures for Australian shares rose, while those for Hong Kong were slightly lower even as a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks advanced Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced Friday, helped along by robust earnings from the likes of Amazon.com and Intel Corp. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday, which means there will be no Treasuries trading in Asian hours.

Wall Street tried not to read too much into jobs data showing US hiring advanced at the slowest pace since 2020 in October while the unemployment rate remained low. The numbers were distorted by severe hurricanes and a major strike. The jobs report is the last major data point before the election.

Polls released Sunday show Harris and Trump poised for a photo finish, with voters narrowly split both nationally and across the pivotal swing states that will decide the election. One poll by the Des Moines Register showed Harris with a 47%-44% lead in Iowa — a state Trump has won in each of his prior elections. This was likely an outlier, but suggested the vice president could be making inroads with White voters in the Midwest.

Data set for release in Asia Monday includes HSBC PMI manufacturing figures for India and an interest rate decision in Pakistan.

Oil prices rose Friday for a third day. OPEC+ agreed to push back its December production increase by one month, the second delay to its plans to revive supply as prices continue to struggle amid a fragile economic outlook.

In China, officials unveiled steps to attract foreign money just days before US elections that have raised concern about the impact on the world’s second-biggest economy from a return of Donald Trump to the White House. Foreign individuals are now allowed to provide capital for publicly traded firms as strategic investors, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Commerce Ministry and four other regulators said in a statement late Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% as of 7:39 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0880

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 152.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 7.1107 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $68,967.34

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,464.91

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.55%

