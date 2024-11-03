Seized Hong Kong Flat Sells for $14 Million, Media Reports Say

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong luxury apartment seized by creditors was sold for HK$110 million ($14.1 million), an almost 40% discount from its asking price two years ago, according to several local media reports, citing Midland Realty.
The apartment is located in The Mayfair, a luxury development in the Mid-Levels area. Its previous owner was Andrew Hui, a local textile businessman and president of Profits Fund Global Holding Ltd. It was seized by creditors and put up for auction in 2022, with an asking price of around HK$180 million, reports say.
Several other properties owned by Hui that were seized by creditors sold at a loss earlier this year, HK01 reported.
The sale adds to a slew of distressed property disposals over the past year by wealthy individuals who were forced to sell off assets to repay debt.
