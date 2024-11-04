Apollo Plans to Double Asia Pacific Headcount in Private Wealth

Mount Fuji and the Shinjuku skyline seen from an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Japans industrial output in November is scheduled to be released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Dec. 28. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is looking to boost hiring in the Asia Pacific region as it seeks to grow assets from wealthy clients.

“We plan to double headcount for private wealth in Asia Pacific in next two to three years,” said Edward Moon, head of Asia Pacific global wealth management, adding that hiring will mostly come from Japan, Korea and Australia. It will also continue to build out the firm’s teams in Singapore and Hong Kong, Moon said in an interview.

Alternative asset managers from Blackstone Inc. to KKR & Co. are increasingly targeting wealthy individuals as a pool of capital to tap, with institutional funding from pension funds slowing. Capital Group and KKR partnered to debut two funds for wealthy investors in the first half of next year that will invest across public and private debt markets.

Apollo, which oversaw $696 billion as of June 30, is targeting to raise at least $150 billion for its global wealth business by 2029. It sees a $150 trillion market opportunity in individual investors, with about 50% of that coming from family offices and 2% from high-net-worth people.

Since Apollo set up private wealth in the region in 2022, the firm has raised close to $5 billion from wealthy investors in Asia, according to Moon.

Apollo declined to provide current headcount numbers for its wealth team in Asia, but said that it has a global support model that includes 140 people, who provide client services for bigger markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

