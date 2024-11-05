China Set to Issue Dollar Bonds After Three-Year Hiatus

A person flies a kite along the bund across from commercial buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. China's domestic yuan traders appear to be more confident than their offshore counterparts that the currency's turbulence will be contained around the US presidential election period. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China is planning a dollar bond issuance for the first time since 2021, following its euro-denominated debt sale in September.

The Ministry of Finance will sell up to $2 billion of notes in the week of Nov. 11 in Riyadh, it said in a statement on Tuesday. It last sold dollar bonds in October 2021, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The nation also issued 2 billion euros of notes in Paris in September, its first euro-denominated bond sale in three years. The bond sales follow a raft of measures from Chinese authorities to bolster the economy and as a policy pivot from major global central banks helped lower risk premiums.

China’s plan to sell dollar debt in Saudi Arabia may also be a part of its effort to boost economic and financial-market ties with the nation.

Mutual investments between the two countries has increased since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 2022 visit to Riyadh. China’s biggest steel-maker doubled investment in Saudi, while the latter’s wealth fund acquired stakes in some Chinese firms including Lenovo Group Ltd.. Two exchange-traded funds tracking shares in Hong Kong and China debuted in Saudi Arabia last month.

“It is a largely symbolic move aimed at improving the cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in the financial services industry,” said Lynn Song, Greater China chief economist at ING Bank N.V. Cheaper yuan funding may provide limited incentive for the government to raise dollars in a significant size, he added.

--With assistance from Shulun Huang.

(Updates with additional details on China, Saudi Arabia co-operation.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.