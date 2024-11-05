Myanmar Ethnic Groups Slam China as They Begin Talks With India

(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s ethnic groups fighting to oust the junta criticized China for hosting military chief Min Aung Hlaing in the country this week, and said India has reached out for talks with the shadow government and some armed rebels.

The National Unity Government and ethnic armed groups held a joint virtual press conference on Tuesday, where they voiced displeasure at the junta leader’s first visit to China since a 2021 coup in Myanmar.

“We have clearly stated China should not recognize the illegitimate military council because his visit will not help strengthen bilateral ties but will complicate public perceptions” about China, said Zin Mar Aung, foreign minister for the NUG.

The junta leader’s visit to China comes as ethnic minority militias and pro-democracy fighters made unprecedented gains in parts of Myanmar, including areas bordering China, as they clashed with the military regime. China has moved to stop some boundary crossings and trade in order to halt the offensive.

“China’s ongoing pressure on ethnic revolutionary organizations will not affect the revolution,” Zin Mar Aung said. “Our ethnic people living along the border know perfectly well how to cope with China’s pressure.”

The minister said India has started reaching out to key stakeholders in Myanmar, including NUG and some ethnic armies, for talks. An official from one of the ethnic armies echoed that statement.

“India usually engages with those in power only but now they come to know it is time to speak to us,” Salai Htet Ni, assistant general secretary of Chin National Front, said at the briefing.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment when contacted for further information.

The junta could fall within a short time if pro-democracy forces are more united, the groups said.

“There won’t be a better opportunity if we can’t grab it now because the military is collapsing on multiple fronts,” said Salai Htet Ni.

--With assistance from Sudhi Ranjan Sen.

