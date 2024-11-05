Nazi Takeover Plot Suspects Arrested in Swoop by German Police

GERMANY - APRIL 07: The regional court, the site of a shooting, is seen blocked off with police tape in Landshut, Germany, on Tuesday, April 7, 2009. A 60-year-old gunman opened fire in a courtroom in southern Germany, killing a woman and injuring two others before turning the gun on himself, police said. (Photo by Guenter Schiffmann/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Eight men suspected of plotting to install a Nazi regime in eastern states of Germany were arrested amid a massive police operation early Tuesday.

About 450 law enforcement officials are raiding premises in cities in the state of Saxony, as well as in Austria and in Poland, where one of the men was picked up, according to a statement by Germany’s federal prosecutor.

The eight men and seven more suspects are allegedly members or supporters of the “Saxonian Separatists” terrorist group founded in 2020. They reject the liberal democratic order and have conducted military training, including urban warfare, to be prepared to take over control on “day X” when Germany collapses, a development they saw as inevitable, prosecutors said.

“It is a militant group of 15 to 20 individuals whose ideology is characterized by racist, anti-Semitic and partially apocalyptic ideas,” according to the statement. They also plotted “ethnic cleansing to remove unwanted groups of people if necessary.”

In similar raids two years ago, 25 people were arrested and are currently standing trial in three courts for plotting to overthrow the government and replace democracy with a political regime inspired by the country’s imperial past.

