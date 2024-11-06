AstraZeneca Says Current, Former Executives Involved in China Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Two current and two former senior executives at AstraZeneca Plc are under investigation in China in an ongoing probe into alleged breaches of laws around drug importations and data privacy, the company said.

This is in addition to Leon Wang, the British drugmaker’s China president, who remains in detention, a company spokesman at Astra told Bloomberg on a call.

The allegations of illegal drug importation relate to the movement of cancer drugs into Hong Kong and then into China, the spokesman said.

Astra said these are all individual criminal cases and the company, headquartered in the UK, has not been questioned.

Details of the extent of the investigation in China came as Astra briefed investors in an attempt to quell concerns. On Tuesday, Astra’s shares plunged over escalating concerns over a Chinese probe into the UK drugmaker, which in 2023 generated 13% of its total revenue from mainland sales. Astra’s shares fell as much as 2.4% on Wednesday.

Astra said that separate fraud cases relating to medical insurance claims and alleged tampering with genetic tests date back to 2021 with 100 ex-Astra employees already sentenced. The medical insurance fraud investigation is still ongoing.

The company said it doesn’t believe that any of its current or former senior executives are being investigated for medical insurance fraud. Astra added that it has put in place new structures to improve compliance since the cases of medical insurance fraud first emerged.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.