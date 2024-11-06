Hong Kong Stocks, Yuan Slump as Trump’s Early Lead Fuels Jitters

(Bloomberg) -- Early US election results showing Donald Trump’s lead are weighing heavily on the Chinese yuan and stocks as traders fear the fallout from heightened trade tensions.

The offshore yuan declined 1% against the dollar, the most in more than a year. Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong bore the brunt of the selling, with a Hang Seng gauge tumbling more than 3% at one point. Stocks on the mainland were relatively resilient amid stimulus hopes.

Fear of the destabilizing impact of a Trump victory has unsettled China equity investors and yuan traders in recent weeks. The Republican candidate’s threat to impose extreme tariffs on Chinese goods risks driving an even bigger wedge between the world’s two largest economies, undermining Beijing’s recent efforts to boost growth.

Traders have been assessing whether Beijing’s stimulus efforts are enough to stem an economic slowdown and counter any external shocks. The central bank chief pledged to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance and to double down on countercyclical adjustment, and there’s also the expectation of further fiscal stimulus announcement at a key legislative meeting underway.

A Trump victory, if confirmed, has the potential to spur greater market swings given his hawkish stance toward the country.

The response of Chinese officials to post-election currency market volatility will also be keenly watched by traders. While some have speculated China could depreciate the yuan to ease stress in the export sector should there be a sizable tariff hike, others think the People’s Bank of China will stick to its stable currency playbook and rein in volatility via intervention and management of the yuan’s daily reference rate.

The central bank set the yuan’s fixing close to estimates on Wednesday, while state banks were seen selling a large amount of dollar to support the yuan in onshore trading, according to traders.

