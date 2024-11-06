RBI Governor Says Stance Shift Doesn’t Signal Immediate Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank governor said an easing in the monetary policy stance doesn’t mean interest rates will be cut at the very next meeting.

There are “significant upside risk to inflation,” Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said at an event hosted by Business Standard newspaper in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The RBI has kept interest rates unchanged for almost two years, although it changed its policy stance to “neutral” last month, raising expectations it’s getting close to cutting rates. Inflation, though, remains well above the RBI’s 4% target. Das said last month a rate cut at this stage would be “very risky” and he will consider easing only after inflation sees a durable descent to 4% level.

