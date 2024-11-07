Bulgari CEO Sees China Luxury Market Recovering in Next 2 Years

Shoppers wait in line outside a Bvlgari SpA store on Canton Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The week-long Lunar New Year holiday, starting Feb. 4, will provide the next litmus test of the resilience of the Chinese shopper. The seven-day period sees hundreds of millions of people travel within the country to see relatives, fly overseas to takevacations - and open their wallets to buy gifts. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s luxury market may recover in the next 24 months as the country’s economy bounces back, Bulgari Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Babin said.

The LVMH-owned jeweler has seen a more visible downturn this year in China at its brick-and-mortar stores versus online channels that can reach more customers including those in smaller cities, Babin added Wednesday in a roundtable interview at the annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

His forecast comes as luxury giants from Swiss watchmakers to fashion brands struggle to lure back Chinese consumers. The world’s second-largest economy, long a cornerstone for global retailers, is yet to recover from the post-Covid slowdown that’s made its once label-obsessed shoppers increasingly frugal.

LVMH’s sales in the region that includes China fell 16% in the third quarter, more than its 14% drop in the previous three months. Kering SA warned that its annual profit will fall to its lowest level since 2016 after comparable sales at its biggest label, Gucci, tumbled 25% in the quarter due to the mainland slowdown.

Babin said earlier this year that Bulgari’s focus on the more stable women’s watch market — and the fact that it makes the majority of its own parts like cases, dials and movements — gives it the ability to adjust production and ride out a decline in demand, including in China.

