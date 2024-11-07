China Sets Yuan Fix at Weakest Since 2023, Greenlighting Decline

(Bloomberg) -- China slashed the daily reference rate for its currency to a level unseen since late 2023, a sign the central bank is allowing depreciation after a surge in the dollar pummeled the yuan.

The People’s Bank of China set its fixing at 7.1659 per dollar, largely in line with the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The rate, which doesn’t carry a clear strengthening bias, could be a disappointment for traders wishing to see a bolder move of defense by Beijing to resist the dollar’s strength.

The yuan, along with other emerging-market currencies, took a hard hit as the dollar got bolstered by reflation bets on Wednesday. President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Chinese goods also fueled concern that Beijing may weaponize its currency and use depreciation to boost export competitiveness.

“The PBOC has been ready to go along with the broad dollar upsurge,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “So long as dollar-yuan remains under 7.30 and it’s a broad dollar move and less a yuan one, then the PBOC will not fight it hard.”

The fixing, the PBOC’s most frequently used tool to guide sentiment in the foreign-exchange market, limits moves in the yuan by 2% on either side. The currency slid 0.1% in both onshore and overseas trading as of 9:34 a.m. local time.

(Adds quote, chart.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.