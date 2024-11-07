Steven Madden Targets 40% Cut to China Imports to Avoid Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- Steven Madden Ltd. executives said they are accelerating plans to shift sourcing out of China to other countries after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

Just under half of the firm’s current business would be potentially subject to tariffs on Chinese imports, the company said Thursday on an earnings call. The goal over the next year is to reduce goods sourced from the country by 40%.

Several years ago, the company imported nearly 95% of the products it sells in the US from China. To diversify, Steve Madden has been shifting its supply chains to Cambodia, Vietnam, Mexico and other countries.

Chief Executive Officer Edward Rosenfeld said this summer that the company planned to decrease imports from China by about 10% a year.

