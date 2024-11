The Soros Fund Management office in New York, US, on Friday, April 29, 2022. Soros Chief Executive Officer Dawn Fitzpatrick argues that the US consumer is in "extraordinarily" good shape, which will help the economy weather the Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management, founded by billionaire George Soros, plans to shut its Hong Kong office as part of an administrative reorganization.

“SFM remains committed to investing in Asia and will do so from our New York and London offices,” the firm said in an emailed statement late Thursday, without giving further details.

The company will continue to parcel out money to talented managers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and other Asian hubs, it added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.