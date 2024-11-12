Hyundai India Net Profit Slips 16% in First Earnings After Record IPO

Chung Euisun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, center left, during the listing ceremony of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India’s second-largest carmaker, posted a 16% fall in the first quarterly profit after its public listing last month, amid a broader slowdown in the India consumption demand that has also hurt rivals.

It reported a net income of 13.4 billion rupees ($159 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to a filing Tuesday. There weren’t enough brokerage estimates to derive an average profit forecast.

Revenue slipped 8.3% to 168.8 billion rupees, while costs dropped 7.9%.

The decline in profit was “mainly due to weak market sentiments and geo-political factors,” the carmaker said in a post-earnings statement. Tt “expects a sustained demand momentum” in the mid to long term.

The local unit of South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Co., which counts sports utility vehicles and crossover cars among its bestsellers, begun trading on Oct. 22 after raising $3.3 billion in India’s largest initial public offering.

The tepid earnings is the latest show of the broader consumption slump in India that has hurt sales of everything from soaps to instant noodles and paint. Hyundai’s top local rivals, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. posted quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates.

Hyundai Motor India sold 191,939 passenger vehicles during the July to September quarter, including 1,49,639 cars in the domestic market with a strong contribution from SUV segment.

Sluggish Conditions

“Despite the sluggish market conditions, we have successfully maintained profitability” in the April to September period due to “continuous cost control measures,” Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai’s India unit said in the statement.

The carmaker plans to roll out the electric version of Creta in the coming months and sees it as “a game changer in the EV market,” Kim said. The December quarter should be stable on the back of SUV sales and higher demand during India’s marriage season, he said in the media call.

Seven brokerages recommend buying the stock that listed in India on Oct. 22 while two have a ‘sell’ rating, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The shares of slipped as much as 2.7% after the earnings were announced during market hours, pushing the decline since market debut to 9.2%. It has dropped faster than the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index which is down 3.3% in the same period.

The firm sold 14% of all cars in September, trailing far behind sector leader Maruti’s 41.2% market share, according to data from India’s auto dealers association.

