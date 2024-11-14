Valencia Weather Alert Downgraded as Forecast Rains Moderate

(Bloomberg) -- A red weather alert for the Spanish region of Valencia, where more than 200 people died in floods last month, was downgraded to an orange warning as rain forecasts were moderated.

As much as 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rain could fall in 12 hours in several towns, according to a statement published by the Spanish weather forecaster Aemet. That was less than the 180 millimeters projected earlier on Thursday morning.

Other parts of the country, including Andalusia, were also moved to orange from red alerts. On Wednesday, schools in that region, along with others in Catalonia and Valencia, were shut and residents told to seek shelter.

At the end of October, a type of storm known in Spain as “danas,” triggered the country’s worst natural disaster in more than six decades and devastated 75 towns in the Valencia region. Those extreme storms are likely to become more common as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of heat waves, with record temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea strengthening their impact.

Thousands of soldiers, firefighters and police officers have been working in Valencia since the flash-floods of Oct. 29 to help clean up the affected towns and cities. Many of the worst-hit places received little or even no rain, but suffered from the mudslides and water streaming down rivers and creeks from areas further inland. Many victims were caught in their houses, as the floods rose to as high as two meters.

--With assistance from Eamon Akil Farhat.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.