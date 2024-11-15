Goldman Japan Partner Yokote Retiring After More Than 20 Years

Signage for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is displayed at the One Raffles Link building, which houses one of the Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte offices, in Singapore, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Singapore has expanded a criminal probe into fund flows linked to scandal-plagued 1MDB to include Goldman Sachs Group, which helped raise money for the entity, people with knowledge of the matter said. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s longest actively serving partner in Tokyo is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Shinichi Yokote, chairman of fixed income and equities in Japan, will retire at the end of the year after more than two decades at the Wall Street firm, according to the Oct. 3 memo, which was confirmed by a spokesperson. The memo didn’t name a replacement.

The move adds to a series of changes at Goldman Sachs’s leadership in Tokyo, where it recently promoted three Japanese nationals to partner, the most since 2010. It brought in Hidehiro Imatsu from Hong Kong this year to head its Japan securities subsidiary following the retirement of long-standing local chief Masanori Mochida.

Yokote joined Goldman Sachs in 2000 as a vice president in fixed income sales. The company named him managing director in 2003, then partner in 2006. He has led the bank’s sales and structuring desks while working closely with the trading team.

