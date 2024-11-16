T-Mobile’s Network Breached in China Hacking Operation, WSJ Says

The T-Mobile headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, US, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. T-Mobile US has the financial firepower to address significant commitments over the next few years, including dividends, share repurchases and announced deals, Bloomberg Intelligence reported.

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc.’s network was among those recently breached by Chinese hackers in an attack on multiple telecommunications companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company’s systems and data weren’t “impacted in any significant way,” and there’s no evidence customer information was affected, a spokeswoman told the newspaper.

US officials said this week that Chinese state-sponsored hackers perpetrated a “broad and significant cyber-espionage campaign” in which they breached multiple telcos. The hackers infiltrated the networks in an attempt to steal customer call records and compromise the communications belonging to a “limited number” of people in government and politics, officials said.

The FBI declined to comment on the T-Mobile hack, while the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency didn’t respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

China has “no interest in interfering in other countries’ internal affairs through cyberspace,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday.

AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. were among those breached over several months, the Wall Street Journal reported last month. The hackers may have targeted the phones of Donald Trump, JD Vance and Trump family members, as well as members of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign staff and others, the New York Times had reported.

