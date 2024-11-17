Starmer to Meet Xi Using Growth Push to Justify UK-China Thaw

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he’ll meet China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday, part of an attempted thaw in relations aimed at driving economic growth in Britain that puts him at odds with the hawkish stance of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I am planning to have a bilateral with President Xi,” Starmer told reporters while traveling to the Group of 20 summit in Brazil on Sunday. “China’s economy is obviously the second-biggest in the world. It’s one of our biggest trading partners and therefore I will be having serious, pragmatic discussions with the president.”

Starmer will be the first UK premier to meet Xi since Theresa May in 2018. Bloomberg first reported on Friday that British and Chinese officials were in talks about a possible meeting, also the first between the two men.

“Given the size of the economy, it is very important that we have a pragmatic and serious relationship and that’s what I intend to pursue,” the prime minister said.

The meeting and its focus on closer economic ties represent a pivot away from the frosty relationship Britain and China endured under the previous Conservative administration in London.

Efforts by former premier David Cameron to foster a so-called golden era of UK-China ties in the last decade soured after the Covid-19 pandemic and the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In recent years, it became dominated by allegations from British officials that Chinese state actors have been responsible for cyberattacks on the UK’s military, critical infrastructure and electoral database, and a disagreement over security legislation in Hong Kong. For its part, China has sanctioned several British lawmakers who’ve made human rights complaints against Beijing.

Starmer’s Labour, in power since July, is conducting an audit of the relationship and appears determined to secure a closer dialogue, which the prime minister is justifying by linking it to his core election pledge to turn Britain into the fastest growing economy in the Group of Seven.

The UK has endured sluggish growth in recent years and data last week showed a slowdown in the months after Labour took office, adding pressure on the government to improve the economy. China was the UK’s sixth-biggest individual trading partner as of March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Still, closer ties with Beijing do not come without difficulty for Starmer. The move will provide an early test of the UK government’s already fractious relationship with the incoming Trump administration, which has nominated a number of China hawks for senior positions. During the first Trump term, the UK came under pressure from the US to take a tougher stance against Huawei’s role in Britain’s 5G network.

Starmer will also face scrutiny at home because the UK has repeatedly accused China of effectively supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. Only two weeks ago, Britain sanctioned a number of Chinese companies it said were providing drones that Moscow was using in the conflict.

It’s right for the UK to engage with China where there were clear areas of mutual cooperation, such as on economic growth, according to a statement released by Downing Street.

Starmer would be firm on the need to have honest conversations on areas of disagreement, according to the statement.

