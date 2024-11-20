Nomura’s Ex-Employee Charged With Attempted Murder, Robbery

Signage for Nomura Securities Co., a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc., displayed outside one of the company's branches in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. said an ex-employee of its securities subsidiary was formally charged by the Hiroshima Prefecture police for a slew of alleged crimes.

The former employee was charged on suspicion of robbery, attempted murder and arson of an inhabited building, Japan’s biggest brokerage said in a statement on Wednesday. Nomura added it is implementing strict measures to ensure more robust internal systems, in order to reassure its clients and regain their trust.

Earlier this month, Nomura detailed measures it is taking after the case came to light. This includes tightening rules on employee visits to clients’ homes as well as getting prior approval to consult with customers in their homes.

The 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drugged an elderly customer of Nomura and the person’s spouse, stealing about ¥26 million ($170,000) in cash from their home and setting it on fire. The incident happened in July, and the suspect was working for Nomura at the time. The couple, who are in their 80s, escaped.

The case has shocked Japan’s securities industry. The country’s financial regulator has told Nomura to examine the cause of the alleged crimes and to take steps to prevent similar incidents, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

Nomura on Wednesday apologized again to clients for the incident. “We also apologize to all those affected by the trouble it is causing,” the firm added.

(Updates with details on the former employee and Japan regulator's directive.)

