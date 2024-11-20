US Prosecutors Indict Gautam Adani on Bribery Charges

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani, one of India’s richest people, and other executives were charged with participating in a scheme that involved paying more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials and concealing them from US investors.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, alleged that the defendants agreed to make illegal payments to obtain lucrative solar energy supply contracts with the Indian government. The executives defrauded investors by raising capital on false statements, according to officials.

US authorities had been investigating whether Adani Group may have engaged in bribery and conduct of the company’s billionaire founder, Bloomberg has reported. The probe looked into whether there were improper payments made to officials in India for favorable treatment on an energy project.

“The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars,” Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

