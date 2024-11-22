Halozyme Withdraws Bid to Purchase Drug Developer Evotec

(Bloomberg) -- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. withdrew its bid to purchase German drug developer Evotec SE for €11 ($11.48) a share, citing an unwillingness to engage in deal discussions.

“Evotec has been unwilling to engage with us to explore a potential combination and a company spokesperson has publicly commented that its goal is to remain an independent company,” Halozyme Chief Executive Officer Helen Torley said Friday in a statement. The Halozyme bid had an implied value of €2.0 billion.

Evotec shares fell as much as 21% on the news. Halozyme rose 13% in premarket trading.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.