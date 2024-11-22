Japan’s Ishiba Says Stimulus’ Overall Impact to Be $250 Billion

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister, during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Ishiba won a runoff vote to stay in the job despite a national election setback, as he prepares for an expected meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump later this month.

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that the overall impact from the upcoming stimulus package will be ¥39 trillion ($250 billion), a figure that usually includes spending from the private sector.

“The most important thing is to raise wages for all generations,” Ishiba told reporters Friday. “This needs to happen now and in the future.”

Ishiba is set to unveil a ¥21.9 trillion economic stimulus package to address a range of challenges from inflation to wage growth, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. The Japanese leader added that ¥13.9 trillion will be set aside in the general account for the extra budget that will fund the package.

The proposed plan is expected to be approved by the cabinet later Friday. The compiling of the package with an extra budget to follow is an important test of Ishiba’s ability to proceed with policy now that his ruling coalition only has a minority in parliament.

The package is set to include support for sustained wage gains and cash handouts for low-income households, as well as investment into the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sector, according to an earlier draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg. The government also said it will resume subsidies for gas and electricity bills from January, to protect households from higher commodity prices.

Around ¥10.4 trillion of fiscal spending will be earmarked for economic growth, ¥4.6 trillion for price-relief measures, and ¥6.9 trillion for efforts related to securing safety, according to the documents seen by Bloomberg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.