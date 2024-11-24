India Rejects Apple’s Request to Pause Antitrust Report, Reuters Says

Customer holds branded shopping bags at an Apple Inc. store during the first day of the iPhone 16 smartphone sale in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s request to put on hold a report that found it breached competition laws in India was rejected by the country’s antitrust body, Reuters reported Sunday, citing an internal order from the regulator seen by the news outlet.

The decision allows the case to continue, according to Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India in August ordered a recall of investigation reports after Apple said the watchdog disclosed commercial secrets to competitors in the case dating back to 2021, Reuters said.

