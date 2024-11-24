Iran Plans Nuclear Talks with European Countries This Week

(Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to hold talks about its nuclear program with the UK, France and Germany this week, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing Iranian diplomatic sources who weren’t identified.

The European Union would also take part as a mediator at the talks planned for Nov. 29 in Geneva, according to the Japanese news agency. These would be the first such discussions since Masoud Pezeshkian became Iran’s president in July.

Kyodo said the talks would touch upon Iran’s nuclear program as well as upon European sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s airlines and shipping companies.

Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed in a post on X that the meeting would take place, but listed nuclear issues as just one of the subjects, along with bilateral, regional and international topics, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran began ramping up production of fissile material in recent years after the US, during the first Trump administration, pulled out of a 2015 deal under which Tehran curtailed its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Last week, Iran said it would increase its nuclear fuel-making capacity after it was censured by the United Nations atomic watchdog, ratcheting up tensions just days after it pledged to stop enriching uranium close to the levels required for weapons.

