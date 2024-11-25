China’s Decades-Long Dairy Boom Is Drawing to a Close, Says S&P

(Bloomberg) -- The decades-long boom in China’s dairy industry is drawing to a close, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Revenue at the country’s top three producers fell as much as 13% in the first half of 2024, which could force them “to make riskier bets” and add volatility to their earnings, credit analyst Flora Chang said in a report on Monday. A shrinking population and slowing economy are likely to cap compound annual growth in sales volumes at 2%-3% over the next 20 years, which is half the rate of the previous two decades, Chang said.

The chief executive officer of one of the firms, China Mengniu Dairy Co., warned in the summer that the sector is facing its most severe challenge since 2008, the year when contaminated milk sickened hundreds of thousands and devastated the industry’s reputation.

Like many Chinese industries, dairy is plagued by overcapacity. Domestic milk production has surged 40% in the past 10 years, and the government is looking at limiting imports from the European Union, which would help relieve the pressure on farmers.

However, conditions may improve 10 to 15 years from now, said S&P’s Chang, as China’s growing number of elderly will likely offset the decline in consumption from babies.

On the Wire

China’s central bank kept a policy loan rate unchanged after last cutting it in September, as the authorities stay patient in ramping up monetary stimulus.

Economists expect Chinese exports to reach a historical high this year as customers rush to front-load orders given President-elect Donald Trump’s threat of higher tariffs when he takes office in January.

China’s recent pro-growth pivot has potential to put the economy on a faster track, says Bloomberg Economics. A trade war with the US in 2025 threatens that prospect.

China’s slowdown is pushing the world’s top polluter toward its carbon peak.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Monday, Nov. 25:

China to release monthly medium-term lending rate

Tuesday, Nov. 26:

Nothing major scheduled

Wednesday, Nov. 27:

China’s industrial profits for October, 09:30

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

Thursday, Nov. 28:

Nothing major scheduled

Friday, Nov. 29:

China’s weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:00

Saturday, Nov. 30:

China’s official PMIs for November, 09:30

