HSBC Starts New Venture Debt Strategy in Private Credit Push

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s asset management arm is launching a new venture debt strategy, seeking to further diversify its offerings in the rapidly expanding $1.6 trillion private credit market.

The strategy will invest in senior secured loans to growth- and late-stage technology and life-sciences companies that are backed by venture capital firms, according to a statement on Monday.

The strategy aims to raise at least $500 million from investors, targeting annual returns of 15% to 18%, Scott McClurg, HSBC AM’s private credit head, said in an interview. HSBC AM will source the deals together with HSBC Innovation Banking across the US, Europe and the UK.

The bank named Pete Scott as its head of innovation credit, based in San Francisco. Scott was previously chief credit officer at Silicon Valley Bank’s venture capital unit.

Big banks have for years faced a threat from direct lenders, who can lure away clients and siphon off corporate-loan business. Many banks now partner with big asset managers on private credit deals, while others have built upon long-established private debt franchises in their own asset management units.

HSBC recently assembled a team of bankers to connect its corporate clients with private credit lenders. It aims to “at least triple” its private credit business to more than $20 billion in assets under management and advice over the next three to five years, McClurg said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.