Orcel Signals BPM Move Lowers Urgency to Pursue Commerzbank Deal

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel suggested he’ll be even more patient with a potential acquisition of Commerzbank AG, after he opened another takeover front with his bid for Italian rival Banco BPM SpA.

“Being able to move in Italy gives us more options and more strengths and makes us less — lets say, less linked to the need to close on the other side,” Orcel said on a conference call Monday. “Given the reception we have had in certain places, we need to be patient.”

Commerzbank shares slumped Monday after UniCredit announced a €10 billion ($10.6 billion) all-share bid for Banco BPM. The offer comes during a lull in UniCredit’s pursuit its German rival, which faces stiff opposition in the government. Finance Minister Joerg Kukies recently reaffirmed that position.

“We have a very critical position and UniCredit’s CEO has said that he doesn’t want to override the criticism of the government,” Kukies said in an interview with state broadcaster ARD on Sunday. “So I assume that he won’t.”

