Philippines Summons VP Duterte After Kill Threat Against Marcos

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday issued a subpoena to Vice President Sara Duterte, days after saying she had made arrangements for the assassination of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The agency asked Duterte to “shed light on the investigation” for alleged grave threat, according to a copy of the subpoena.

Duterte, daughter of former leader Rodrigo Duterte, said in a briefing Saturday that she had spoken to an unidentified person about assassinating Marcos, his wife Liza, and his cousin House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she gets killed. The vice president later said her remarks were taken out of context, as she was also concerned about her own security.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.