Seoul Hit By Highest Snowfall in Over 100 Years Causing Chaos

(Bloomberg) -- The first snowfall of the season dumped a record 17.2 centimeters of snow in South Korea’s capital city Seoul on Wednesday, snarling traffic, grounding some flights with the weather bureau forecasting more bad weather.

The unusually heavy snowfall in November caught many residents and commuters by surprise, and left authorities scrambling to clear roads and pavements. Almost 150 flights were cancelled, including at least 67 international flights from Seoul’s Incheon airport while some areas suffered blackouts.

Wednesday’s snowfall was the highest single-day fall recorded in November in 117 years, according to the Seoul weather bureau. More snow and rains are forecast for Thursday.

