China Probes One of Nation’s Top Military Officials, AFP Says

(Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Miao Hua, a member of the military’s top body led by President Xi Jinping, according to the AFP, ramping up a sweeping graft probe that’s roiling the upper echelons of the People’s Liberation Army.

China’s Defense Ministry announced Miao had been suspended from duty pending investigation at a regular briefing in Beijing on Thursday, the AFP reported. The admiral is suspected of “serious violations of discipline,” according to Wu Qian, spokesman for the ministry. In Communist Party speak, that typically refers to a corruption probe.

The six-man Central Military Commission is the armed force’s premier decision-making body, and one of the most-powerful institutions in China. Under Xi, there are two vice chairmen serving as military leaders and three other members including Miao, who is seen as a close ally of the top leader.

“The latest probe hints at a deeper, stickier systemic issue at the PLA, that even Xi, with all the power that he has centralized, finds a challenge to root out,” said Dylan Loh, assistant professor of politics at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

The ministry also hit back at earlier reports China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun was being probed, calling such claims “pure fabrication.”

Xi’s government has unseated more than a dozen senior military figures since opening a corruption investigation last summer into hardware purchases going back to 2017. That probe resulted in the removal of China’s last two defense ministers from the Communist Party, as well as the ouster of several officials with ties to the secretive Rocket Force that oversees the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

Miao rose through the ranks of political officers in the PLA, a non-combat role charged with instilling party discipline and ensuring loyalty to the military. Before being promoted to the CMC he served as political commissar of the PLA Navy from 2014 to 2017.

A Fujian native, Miao overlapped in the south-east province with Xi in the late 1990s, where the future Chinese leader worked as a local deputy party chief.

Corruption probes in Beijing’s opaque military system generally take place behind closed doors — with only the removal of public-facing figures revealed — meaning more officials could be subject to scrutiny.

