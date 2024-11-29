Philippines VP Duterte Won’t Show Up at Threat Probe, GMA Says

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will not appear at a probe to explain her apparent threat to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assassinated if she is killed, GMA News reported on Friday, citing her lawyer.

But Duterte’s advance party has arrived at the National Bureau of Investigation, according to a GMA post on X.

Duterte was summoned by the investigation bureau following her apparent threat to kill Marcos, his wife Liza and his cousin, the House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Read: Marcos-Duterte Showdown Signals Trouble Ahead for Philippines

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.