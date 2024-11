A demonstrator holds an Israeli flag ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) near the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Months of Democratic infighting over Israel and US aid for its offensive in Gaza precede the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, itself part of a county with the nation's largest Palestinian population.

(Bloomberg) -- Israel warned its citizens that the threat of terrorism against them in Southeast Asia has intensified.

The National Security Council said it received intelligence that those responsible for the Nov. 21 murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in Dubai are planning additional terrorist activities in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Thailand.

Read: UAE Arrests Suspects in Murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi

