Kosovo’s PM Says Blast at Water Facility Was ‘Terrorist Act’

(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo’s prime minister said an explosion late Friday night at a key water canal was a “terrorist act” and accused groups aligned with Serbia of having been behind it.

The blast in the Zubin Potok municipality of northern Kosovo damaged a canal that carries drinking water to several regions as well as cooling water for the country’s thermal power plants.

No casualties were reported, but the incident raised concerns about potential disruptions to essential services, including water and electricity.

“The attack was carried out by professionals, and we believe it comes from groups orchestrated by and directed by Serbia,” Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in the Kosovan capital of Pristina at an emergency press conference after midnight.

Kurti said Serbian operatives have the “capacity to carry out such attacks using large quantities of explosives,” without offering specific evidence.

Kosovo’s National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to approve additional security measures for critical infrastructure.

Jeff Hovenier, US ambassador to the Balkan nation, and other diplomatic missions also condemned what they called an attack. The US is closely monitoring the situation and supports a full investigation, Hovenier said.

There’s been no official reaction from Serbia regarding the incident, which follows a series of grenade attacks in northern Kosovo targeting police stations and government buildings.

Serbian List, the political party in Kosovo that represents the minority Serb population and is backed by Belgrade, condemned the explosion, calling it a threat to the water supply of Serb residents in northern Kosovo.

“This act is absolutely against the interests of the Serbian people,” the party said in a statement.

