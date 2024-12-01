HK Finance Chief Expects 50% Jump in Airport Capacity by 2035

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong International Airport’s handling capacity will increase 50% by 2035, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in his weekly blog.

The city’s airport will be able to manage 120 million passengers and 10 million tons of cargo a year by 2035, Chan said. At present, the facility is connected to 200 destinations around the world, and the financial secretary said he expects passenger volumes to return to the pre-pandemic levels around the end of this year.

Chan’s prediction comes as the city tries to restore its reputation after suffering prolonged street protests and strict pandemic policies that set back the economy, tourism and businesses.

Hong Kong’s third airport runway officially started operating on Nov. 28, but flight capacity will be unaffected for at least another year, reflecting the city’s sluggish aviation recovery after the pandemic.

